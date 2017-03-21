Dundalk to take part in International Suicide Prevention event

Darkness into Light, the international movement to help promote suicide prevention, will host its first event in Dundalk on Saturday 6th May at DKIT at 4.15am

Darkness Into Light (DIL) is Pieta House’s flagship annual fundraising and awareness event. It started with approximately 400 people in the now iconic yellow DIL T-shirts walking the 5km course in Dublin’s Phoenix Park in 2009. This year, they will have roughly 150 DIL venues across Ireland and worldwide. Last year DIL had 130,000 people sharing the light and helping promote suicide prevention and to tackle the stigma that leads people to the doors of Pieta House centres.

Pieta House was founded in Lucan, Co Dublin, in 2006 and now has services right across Ireland. Pieta offers free counselling to those suffering from suicidal ideation, those who have been bereaved by suicide and people who are engaging in self-harm. Staff are fully qualified and provide a professional one-to-one therapeutic service. For more information visit the Pieta House website, http://dil.pieta.ie/