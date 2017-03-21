Dundalk to host seminar for people affected by blindness

Irish charity Fighting Blindness, will host a public information evening for people and families affected by, and members of the public interested in, conditions causing vision loss this Thursday 23rd March in the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol at 6.30pm.

The event will focus on conditions that affect the retina, which is located at the back of the eye. These conditions include;

age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

diabetic retinopathy

retinitis pigmentosa (RP)

Usher syndrome

Stargardt disease

choroideremia

Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA)

cone-rod dystrophies

retinoschisis

Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON)

There are over 6,000 people in Louth living with severe vision impairment. Anyone affected by vision loss is being urged to attend the information meeting.

Entry is free, but those attending must register either online at www.FightingBlindness.ie or by contacting Caitríona Dunne on 01 6789 004.

The Oriel Centre is located directly behind Dundalk Garda Station on the Carrickmacross Rd (directly across from Harp Brewery & Dundalk Train Station).