DKIT student wins International Footballer of the Year award

DKIT student Georgie Poynton, has won the Irish U-19 International Player of the Year at Sunday nights ‘Three FAI International Football Awards’ which took place in RTE Studios.

This is a magnificent achievement for Georgie who was also nominated for Colleges/University Player of the Year. T

The ceremony on Sunday celebrated all aspects of Irish football from the past twelve months, with players from the FAI Football For All programme right up to the senior men's team honoured.

Georgie is a sports scholarship student at DKIT and is in first year of the Sport, Exercise and Enterprise course.