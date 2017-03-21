DKIT students lead humanitarian efforts in Romania & Ghana

Four final year students in the Public Relations and Online Communication degree course in Dundalk Institute of Technology, are organising an Awareness Day in the campus for Crosscause Charity, to generate public awareness of the charity’s services as part of their course module on 21st of March 2017.

Crosscause Charity is an Irish registered charity, based in Blackrock, Dundalk, which runs by self-funded volunteers and actively engage in humanitarian projects in Romania and Ghana. There are several houses for homeless and special needs children providing education, showers, food and other humanitarian needs.

Crosscause Charity Awareness Day takes place in front of Whitaker Theatre in DkIT from 10am – 3pm with information booth, food and beverages, volunteer sign up booth and “Assemble the Montage”. Participants can learn about Crosscause’s services in Romania and the transparency of fund usage. Those who are interested can sign up as volunteers to help the charity’s daily operation locally or abroad.

The highlight of this event is the montage, which will be up for a week in DkIT. The montage will be a compilation of small notes, of thoughts and wishes from participants throughout the event. The notes of paper will be pasted together to form the word “CROSSCAUSE”, with the hope that it will leave an impression and generate news coverage to help increase awareness for the charity.

“Four of us are international students therefore it is really challenging for us to organise an event with unique elements that would interest everyone. With this event, we hope participants can appreciate the charity’s services abroad and needs to be treasured in Ireland,” says Xintian Ku, Spokesperson of Crosscause Charity Awareness Day.

For more information, please visit Crosscause Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CrossCauseBlackRock for more information and updates on the event.