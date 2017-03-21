Louth TD Gerry Adams pays tribute to the late Martin McGuinness

Louth TD Gerry Adams released the following statement about the death of his Sinn Fein colleague, Martin McGuinness:

“Throughout his life, Martin showed great determination, dignity and humility and it was no different during his short illness.”

“He was a passionate republican who worked tirelessly for peace and reconciliation and for the re-unification of his country. But above all he loved his family and the people of Derry and he was immensely proud of both.

“On behalf of republicans everywhere we extend our condolences to Bernie, Fiachra, Emmet, Fionnuala and Grainne, grandchildren and the extended McGuinness family.”

“I measc laochra na nGael go raibh a anam dílis.”

McGuinness, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, died aged 66.

He died in hospital in Derry where he had been receiving treatment for a rare health condition.