Dundalk Sub Aqua Club withdraw from Dundalk St Patrick's Day Parade

Dundalk Sub Aqua Club have withdrawn from Dundalk St Patrick's Day Parade as mark of respect for missing Coastguard pilot Mark Duffy and his colleagues.

In a statement the club said: "Dundalk Sub Aqua Club was founded in 2001, and has always enjoyed taking part in the Parade. Sadly this year we will not be taking part, as a mark of respect for our colleagues in the Coastguards.

"The whole community were shocked and saddened when we heard of the tragic accident with the Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 116.

"Our club Search and Rescue unit has been asked to stand by and be available to assist in the search for the missing crewmen if necessary. This search continues off the Mayo coast. Our Search and Rescue Unit which is composed of voluntary divers has been involved in many search and recovery operations over the years, from Antrim in the North to Cork in the South.

"Our thoughts are with the families, friends and colleagues of Rescue 116 at this tragic time."