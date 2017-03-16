Local pupils celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge

"Beatha an teanga, í a labhairt" mar a dhéarfá.



Seachtain na Gaeilge is one of the biggest celebrations of our Irish language. It is an annual event which takes place over a two weekperiod during the month of March.



Irish is our ancient language and a vital part of our cultural identity, lending us a uniqueness of character and serving as a key to unlocking this island’s richheritage.



Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire in Ardee was among those striving to promote the country's native tongue, pupils and teachers going that extra mile to encourage the use of Gaeilge i rith an lae.



On entering the school foyer, a festive atmosphere was palpable, with beautiful pieces of the pupils’ artwork presented in our national colours.



An exciting programme of events was underway, with children from all classes enjoying an array of fun activities each day.



Bingo games, treasure hunts and creative crafts were woven into the daily schedule to mark Seachtain na Gaeilge.



One of the highlights proved to be the memorable performance of “Bean na Bróige” by Mo-Mo Productions. The highly acclaimed theatre company embarked on a nationwide tour with their interesting and entertaining interpretation of the old favourite “The Old Lady Who Lived In A Shoe”.



With fingers clicking and toes tapping, children and teachers alike were captivated by the performance, interacting through song and dance.



Making the most of some beautiful days of spring sunshine, junior classes took part in a “Tór na Leipreachán”. The girls enjoyed searching for leprechauns throughout the school playground and meticulously kept school gardens which, at present are a kaleidoscope of colour in spring bloom. Senior classes participated in a Tráth na gCeist, which always proves most successful with the pupils.



Wednesday saw a “Cic Fada” in the senior end of the school with cailíní from Rang a 4 go Rang a 6 vying for the coveted title! With Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire's GAA team preparing for its first competitive game of the academic year, it was always going to be too close to calll!



As is the tradition in Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire, the events of Seachtain na Gaeilge culminated with “Lá Glas” on the eve of St Patrick’s Day.



Pupils and teachers dressed in festive clothes of forty shades of green. Dáithí Kearney, Head of Irish Music in DKIT’s highly-regarded Faculty of Music visited the school to share some of his expertise and allwere treated to a feast of ceol, dráma agus scéalaíocht.



It served to whet theappetite for celebrations and festivities on the streets of Ardee on Lá Fhéile Pádraig.

The community of Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire continues the tradition of honouring our Patron Saint and imparting our values onto the future generations.



As an added touch this year, the school participated in a new initiative entitled “Paddy McShamrock” whereby children ordered for individual pots of fresh Shamrock which were hand delivered in the days leading up to Saint Patrick’s Day.



This proved immensely popular among the families and helped to emphasise the origins and true meaning of this symbol to the younger children in the school.



One of Ireland’s most famous sons, Séamus Heaney wrote “If you have the words, there’s always a chance you’ll find the way”.



So, mirroring the páistí of Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire, we should all aim to use our cúpla focal, especially throughout Seachtain na Gaeilge, remembering “Is fearr Gaeilge bhriste ná Béarla cliste!”