Dundalk FC get second kit van

Donal Waters (Co-Owner of Blackstone Motors) presented Dundalk F.C with their second Kit Van to date – a brand new 171 Renault TRAFIC last week at Oriel Park.

Blackstone provided the first Kit Van (also a Renault TRAFIC) to Dundalk F.C last year.

Blackstone Motors have worked closely with Dundalk F.C over the last number of years, with Stephen Kenny (Manager of Dundalk F.C) becoming a Blackstone Brand Ambassador a few years ago. Kenny currently drives a 171 Renault KADJAR.

Interested in a Renault TRAFIC?

Call one of the dedicated Sales Consultants at Blackstone Motors now, on 041-983-1100!