Blackrock shown off at its very best by Pat

HAVING worked in Blackrock for almost 30 years with the Fane Community Employment Scheme, amateur photographer Pat Rafferty knows how to show Blackrock at its very best.

And spending much of his time in the outdoors, over the years Pat has compiled a beautiful collection of scenes from the village, some of which were this year published in a calendar.

“I have been taking photographs since I was 15. I have no training but people tell me that I have a very good eye. My son Darran and I produced a beautiful calendar this year about Blackrock with photographs from both of us.’

“My favourite spot for taking photos is Blackrock, I find the area very photogenic, it always has something different no matter what part of the village you go to, or what time of year, you will always see something unexpected. I love taking shots because I never know what I am going to come across and I get great pleasure when I capture a beautiful or unexpected shot”

As Supervisor of the Fane Community Employment Scheme Pat also takes a special interest in the appearance of the village,

“My Blackrock team are very proud of the village and we maintain it to a very high standard. We cut all grass at the church, Graveyards and entrances to the village etc. We also keep it litter free as well as landscaping, painting, weeding and sweeping the main street etc. Visitors come to Blackrock in their droves and we encourage them to visit different parts of the village, including the lovely park which we also help to maintain.”

“The one problem we have in Blackrock is dog fouling on the streets and in the Park. Not all, but a very small minority of people just won’t clean up after their dogs and it is left to us Tidy Towns Volunteers to do it. While this has improved somewhat lately unfortunately it is still a common sight on our streets”.