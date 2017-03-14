Leo Sherlock copyright case at Ardee District Court adjourned for second time

A civil action for breach of copyright by Independent Newspapers (Ireland) Limited against a County Louth man was adjourned for a second time to fix a date for it to be heard.

Proceedings by another publisher CCC Nuacht Teoranta against Leo Sherlock of Glenvar, Ardee Road, Collon were also before Ardee Court on Monday last and put back to the sitting on April 10.

Paul Meagher solicitor for Independent Newspapers said an appearance and defence had been received since the last date, and he applied to have a motion for judgment struck out.

The case could take two hours to hear. There were three witnesses for Independent Newspapers. He said both actions were related to breaches of copyright.

Mr Meagher at the February sitting described the alleged infringement involving his client as “very serious” and sought the earliest possible hearing date.

Mr Malachy Steenson solicitor appeared for Mr Sherlock who represented himself on the February date and said then he intended to give evidence in the case.

Mr Sherlock said it was his first time ever in court. He explained that he

had not handed in papers into the court as he had been in very bad health for the last 14 years and had been in and out of hospital. It was a complete oversight.

He said he wrote to Independent and explained the situation before Christmas. Unfortunately they didn’t accept it.