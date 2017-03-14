Murder accused came to Dundalk witness' house and told her "something bad had happened"

A man accused of murdering his former partner came to a witness' house on the date of the alleged attack and told her “something bad had happened", a jury has heard.



Helga Duffy was giving evidence in the trial of Vesel Jahiri at the Central Criminal Court.

Last Friday, the accused dismissed his legal team and is now representing himself at the trial.



Mr Jahiri (35), originally from Kosovo but of no fixed abode, has pleaded not guilty (NOT GUILTY) to murdering Anna Finnegan (25) at Allendale Glen, Clonsilla, Dublin 15 on September 21, 2012.



He has also pleaded not guilty (NOT GUILTY) to assaulting Karl Finnegan, causing him harm, at the same place on the same date.



Ms Duffy told prosecution counsel Mr Patrick Marrinan SC that Mr Jahiri and his two children had come to stay with her and her partner at their house in Dundalk on September 7. The witness agreed with counsel that the accused stayed with them for two nights as his partner Anna Finnegan had taken an overdose and was in hospital.



The court heard that later on September 21 the accused man appeared on his own at her door. He wanted to speak to her so she asked him to come in. Mr Jahiri told her “something bad had happened” when he went to see the children at Anna’s house that evening.



Ms Duffy said Mr Jahiri told her that Anna’s brother would not let him into the house and then attacked him with a chair which hit him on the side of the head. He then said Anna’s brother came at him with a knife and Vesel had tried to stop him.



Ms Duffy said that Mr Jahiri told her that Anna got involved but had got hurt in her side. He said that he had taken Anna to hospital and he wanted to take her brother too but he would not go. Ms Duffy agreed with Mr Marrinan that Mr Jahiri did not say what had happened to Anna’s brother nor how he had gained entry into Anna’s house.



Ms Duffy allowed Mr Jahiri to stay the night and he slept in a spare bedroom on the ground floor. Mr Jahiri spoke to Ms Duffy’s partner on the phone the following morning and was given permission to use a Renault car which was parked outside.



In cross-examination Mr Jahiri put it to Ms Duffy that she discussed his case with gardai on a date other than September 21 or 22 and gardai said to her that he was a foreigner and he was “going down”. Ms Duffy denied this.



Earlier, Mr Jahiri cross-examined Brian Conlon, a first cousin of the deceased. Mr Jahiri put it to the witness that he forced Anna to go to Bray Refuge Centre so Mr Conlon could have him "wiped out". Mr Conlon denied this and said he took Anna and her children to the refuge for their safety.



Mr Conlon said Mr Jahiri had previously had an argument with Anna in the house and put her arm on a hot cooker because she wanted to bring their child to the doctor. The accused denied this.



Mr Jahiri put it to the witness that they never had any problems until a dispute concerning cars arose. Mr Conlon responded: “Me and you didn’t have a problem until I found out you were physically assaulting her (Anna),” he said. Mr Jahiri put it to him that he never argued with Anna and the only time he did argue with his former partner was in relation to Lisa Finnegan.



This morning, prosecution counsel Mr Marrinan called Detective Garda Janet O’Neill, from the Garda Technical Bureau, to give evidence. Det Gda O’Neill said she conducted an examination of the scene on September 22 and 23. Up to 70 swabs were taken from areas of blood-staining both inside and outside the house and these included blood from outside the front door of the house, blood on the ground of the driveway, blood on a boundary wall between the properties and blood on the driveway of the house next-door.

The witness told Mr Marrinan that she examined the front door of Allendale Glen and there was evidence of force and damage to the timber around the inside lock. Det Gda O’Neill said she examined the kitchen on September 23 where she noted a broken mug on the floor, uneaten food on the kitchen table, an upturned chair lying in the corner of the kitchen as well as a ladies handbag in the middle of the floor. The court heard there were a lot of blood drops on top of a rectangular kitchen table as well as the floor and swabs were also taken from this area.



The witness said she also conducted a technical examination of a white Ford Focus that evening where she observed blood-staining on the rear of the passenger door frame and passenger seat as well as blood smears on the back of the front seats. She took swabs from these as well as tape lifts from the seats.



The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul Coffey.