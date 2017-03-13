Top Italian composer coming to Dundalk

Paul Griffths author of 'Modern Music' interviews top Italian composer of contemporary classical music, Salvatore Sciarrino to learn about his compositional methods and influences in Dundalk this June.

This is a very special event so early booking is advised. The event is free but only open to those who have a ticket for the 8pm Madrigals performance in St.Nicholas Church.

Venue for the interview is the Side Chapel of St. Nicholas Church of Ireland Dundalk on Saturday June 24th at 7pm.

Funded by the Arts Council and Create Louth, SILENZIO is also assisted by the friendly support of the Siemens Music Fund, the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia and the Goethe Institute.