Savage dog attack in Blackrock leaves locals shaken

A shocking dog attack which saw two large dogs savage a smaller dog saw tailbacks on the way into Blackrock on Thursday evening.

The attack happened at approximately 6pm when an woman walking a small dog was set upon by two large Alsatians at 'The Square' area of Blackrock, on the section of road between Birches Lane and Marine View.

The two large dogs - who the Democrat understands were both off leashes - set upon the smaller, dog who was severely injured in the attack.

Several motorists left their cars to intervene and one person - believed to be a resident in the area - even fetched a golf club in a bid to get the Alsatians off the smaller animal.

The dog was rushed to the local vet, though the paper does not know if it survived the brutal attack, which the left the owners and witnesses shaken.