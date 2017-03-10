St Vincent's students raise vital funds for Crumlin Children's Hospital

St.Vincent's students Béibhinn NicRuairí and Emma Durnin turned a trip to the hairdressers into a hugely successful fundraising event where they managed to raise almost €1650.

The inventive pair benefitted two charities when they donated their long locks to the Rapunzel Foundation, while simultaneously raising money for Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin.

Béibhinn explained how they began their endeavours, 'My sister was receiving treatment in Crumlin children's hospital, but due to lack of space and facilities she, along with a number of other patients had to have surgery in Blackrock. I wanted to do something to help raise much needed funds for the hospital. We decided to look at donating our hair, while organising sponsorship of the event.'



The girls very generously donated their hair to the Rapunzel Foundation, which works to improve the lives of those living with hair loss (alopecia) through fund raising as well as through hair raising. Hair is raised through the Rapunzel Foundation's Ponytail campaign, where people commit to growing their hair 14 inches or longer with a view to their hair being sent to help make much needed wigs.



Emma added, 'The student body in St.Vincent's were incredibly generous. We explained to them what we were trying to achieve and they were delighted to donate to such a worthy cause.'



