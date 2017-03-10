Louth to host cross-border tourism conference

Now is the time to book your place at a Major Tourism Conference titled “Learn from the Best”.

Organized by Dundalk Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Matthews Coach Hire, Local Enterprise Office Louth, Louth County Council, BIDS, Four Seasons Hotel Carlingford and the British Irish Chamber of Commerce this event will bring experts together from various Tourism projects around Ireland so that you can replicate it in your own business. There will be practical tips on how to improve your tourism business so you can increase your sales and boost attendance figures at your attraction.

There will be five key speakers at the event including John Teeling Great Northern Distillery who will discuss the potential of whiskey tourism and what visitors are looking for, John McGrane British Irish Chamber of Commerce will discuss how his Chamber can help create cross border links. Daragh Anglim Failte Ireland will inform delegates of how by using Irelands Ancient East brand can help grow your business. Allan Hamilton of Brilliant Trails will cover what is working in Community Tourism. Brian Tyrrell of Kilkenny County Council will cover what lessons can be learned from the Medieval mile in Kilkenny. Google’s Lucy Molan will discuss capturing the moments that matter for today’s traveller! To finish off the event Raymond Coyle of Tayto Park will tell his story to the delegates.

President of Michael Gaynor is delighted with the superb line up of speakers who all have a wonderful story to help and their experience is bound to help local tourism providers.

This half day event takes place on Wednesday the 5th April 2017 in the Four Seasons Hotel Carlingford from 8.30am to 2m. There will also be a Tourism Advisory Clinic with exhibits from Local Enterprise Office Louth, Failte Ireland, Southern Regional College, Louth Leader Partnership, and Louth County Council Planning Office.

There will also be over 30 stands exhibiting on the day.