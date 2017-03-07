Jim Corr's amazing act of kindness to homeless charity...and it involves a dinner with him

Local musical megastar Jim Corr has offered - to the highest bidder - to take two people for dinner, all in aid of Dundalk Simon Community.

The offer came on a satirical Facebook page which has been poking fun at the increasing number of groups who claim to help homeless people locally. The group posted a humourous remark about the former Corrs guitarist and the man himself got in touch with the page to make the amazing offer.

On the Facebook page of 'Dundalk Support Group for Dundalk Homeless Groups' they wrote:

"Last night we posted about Jim Corr and the LEGEND that he is saw it and took it in his good graces. We here at Dundalk Support Group for Dundalk Homeless Groups are all for having a laugh but when faced with the opportunity of actually doing good for charity we of course can't pass it up.



"So here goes...



"Jim Corr has offered to take two lucky people for dinner, with the highest bidder winning. All proceeds will go to Dundalk Simon Community.



"So get bidding below and remember this is 100% serious so please take it with the kindness and generosity that it has been offered in. Bidding closes Monday evening."

So far the highest bid is €200.