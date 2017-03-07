Dundalk business named one of Ireland's best managed companies

Dundalk’s SalesSense International, the leading Sales and Service Partner has been named as one of Ireland’s ‘Best Managed’ companies in the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards Programme.

The company, which demonstrated superior business performance for the second year running, was recognised at an awards gala dinner in Dublin on 3 March 2017.

The awards event in Dublin’s Convention Centre marked the ninth year of the Deloitte Best Managed Companies awards programme, in association with Barclays Bank Ireland. The awards were attended by over 900 people from the Irish business community.

The Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards Programme, in association with Barclays Bank Ireland, recognises indigenous Irish companies across Ireland which are operating at the highest levels of business performance. The network of 127 Best Managed Companies now employs over 60,000 people around the country and has a combined turnover of almost €11bn. Recognising the importance of overseas markets for Irish companies, the Best Managed Companies also recorded an average growth in sales of 44% over the last three years.

Ger Teahon, CEO of SalesSense International said:

“It is fantastic to get the award for a second year! It is an excellent result and measure of our management team and the great ongoing work they are all doing.”

Sixteen companies from around Ireland were awarded “Best Managed” status for the first time this year, following a detailed qualification and judging process. This took into consideration the complete performance of the business, looking beyond the finances at criteria such as operational excellence, strategy and human resource processes.

Seventeen companies were presented with a “gold standard” accolade having secured “Best Managed” status for four consecutive years. Eleven companies were also presented with a “platinum club” accolade having secured “Best Managed” status for seven consecutive years. An additional 83 companies re-qualified having upheld the standard of a Deloitte Best Managed Company, following a comprehensive review process.