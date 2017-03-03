WHAT'S ON | New cinema releases this weekend

Last week's Oscars snafu may have reopened the Best Picture debate, but luckily for those of us in Dundalk, we now get to decide for ourselves.



The Academy Award-winning Moonlight comes to our screens this weekend, with listings beginning in the Omniplex from tonight (Friday), while La La Land is also still in theatres.

Those seeking an alternative will find a couple of other new releases to choose from, with Hugh Jackman once more reprising the role of Wolverine in the highly acclaimed Logan. Both the IMC & the Omniplex will be hosting screenings from tonight onwards.

Likewise, a new comedy starring Ice Cube & Charlie Day arrives in our cinemas, with Fist Fight available to those seeking some lighter relief.

For full listings visit https://www.omniplex.ie/cinemas/cinema/dundalk & https://www.imccinemas.ie/Whats-On/Dundalk.