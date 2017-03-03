Deaths in Dundalk, Friday March 3rd, 2017

The death has occurred of Mary McKenna (née Hamill) of Drakestown, Smarmore, Ardee and formerly of Christianstown, Readypenny

Predeceased by her loving husband.

Deeply missed by her sons Gerry, Eamon and Declan and daughter Fiona, daughter-in-law Ann, son-in-law Keneth, grandchildren Stephen, Daren, Erin and Amy, great-grandchild Padraic, brother Ronan, sisters Ollive and Phil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm Thursday evening. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am to St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta arriving for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Mary Moore of Seacrest Manor, Lower Point Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of the Louth Co. Hospital, formerly of Oliver Plunkett Park and Market Street, Dundalk. Predeceased by her parents William and Catherine, brothers Paddy, Gerry and Liam, sisters Rosie, Hanna, Vera and Rena. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving sister Frances Carr, nephew Paul and his wife Marie, and there children Ronan, Naoise and Sophie, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at the residence of her nephew Paul Carr, Seacrest Manor, Lower Point Road, from Thursday morning 11am to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am (driving) to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.