Dundalk Theatre Workshop to stage hit Oscar Wilde play

Dundalk Theatre workshop are celebrating 40 years as an amateur Drama group this year by putting on a number of productions.

The group begins with Oscar Wilde's The Importance of being Earnest directed by Fergus Mullen on 8-11 March in An Tain Arts Centre. Adrienne Whelan, Fiona Mullen and Lyndsey O'Neill will make their first appearances in a Theatre Workshop production, joining seasoned players Tim Ahern, Bernard Dunne, Trevor Lee, Pauline Wilson, Paudie Breen and Ciaran Lawless.

The productions promises to be full of sensation and laughs. The celebration will continue with Stolen Child 17-20 May with guest director Gerry Roddy from Dolmen.

The group also hope to include some one act plays in the Autumn.