This well-known Dundalk pub is up for sale

PJ Roddy of Property Partners Laurence Gunne confirmed this week that they have for sale and new to the market, The Fiddlers Licensed Premises, Barrack Street, Dundalk.

This well positioned licensed premises occupies a high profile corner position a short distance from the town centre close to numerous popular residential areas.

The Fiddlers offers well laid out accommodation in an attractive bar having the benefit of dual entrance, games area, preparation room, lobby and stores.

The overhead accommodation offers extensive living space. PJ Roddy of Property Partners Laurence Gunne commented that the property offered an excellent opportunity to owner/occupier or investor to acquire a well laid out and compact licensed premises with much potential.

For full details and appointment to view, contact PJ Roddy on 042 9334414 or pjroddy@propertypartners.ie