Local students celebrate World Book Day

The pupils of Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire in Ardee celebrated Work Book Day on 2nd March with a range of activities to encourage the children to explore the pleasures of books and reading.

Classes from 2nd to 6th visited the wonderful new facilities at Ardee Library where librarian Deirdre Broderick gave them a tour of the library and showed the girls the new books and encouraged them to use the library often.



Meanwhile back at the school all classes paired up for Buddy Reading with senior classes coming together with Junior classes to appreciate reading. The school recently spent €2,000 on new books for their school library and all the new books were on display and were eagerly selected by pupils on the day. Classroom doors were also colourfully decorated to celebrate Book Day.



World Book Day is now in its 20th year and is marked in over 100 countries all over the world. It’s a celebration of authors, illustrators, books and most importantly it’s a celebration of reading.