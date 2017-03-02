'Repeal the 8th' gathering planned for Dundalk

The 'Coalition to Repeal the Eight' - an alliance of over 80 organisations including human rights, feminist and pro-choice groups - are campaigning to have the Government call a referendum to Repeal the 8th Amendment.

The alliance is holding an event in town on Wednesday March 8th at 8pm at The Market Square in Dundalk.

According to spokesperson Audrey Fergus, the event is being organised on a humanitarian and human rights basis and not by any political party or group.