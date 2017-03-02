These were the big Louth winners at the Irish Restaurant Awards 2017

The Bay Tree Restaurant in Carlingford took home the prestigious award of Best Restaurant in Louth at last night's 2017 Leinster regional finals of the Irish Restaurant Awards which were held in Lyrath Estate, Kilkenny.

The Bay Tree is a family run restaurant based in the middle of the village.

PJ O'Hare's, also in Carlingford won best Gastro Pub in the county at last night's bash.

PJ's bar and restaurant based in the heart of Carlingford is a traditional bar established in 1860 (Anchor Bar).

Meanwhile Fitzpatrick's bar and Restaurant in Jenkinstown scooped the award for best Customer Service in Louth.

Well done to all.