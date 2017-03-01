Legendary Irish singer and songwriter coming to Dundalk

Aslan's Christy Dignam brings his Some Songs and Stories show to An Tain Theatre, Crowe Street, Dundalk on Saturday 13th May.

Some Songs and Stories is an intimate acoustic show, with Aslan's mesmerizing frontman Christy Dignam and his childhood friend and Aslan co-founder, guitarist and songwriter Joe Jewell.

It is sure to be a brilliant show featuring all the hit songs of Aslan, such as Crazy World and This Is, plus some great songs of artists that inspired them like David Bowie and Pink Floyd.

Christy and Joe relate some great stories about their songs and their times on the road with Aslan.

There is some great banter and humour with the audience throughout the show.

It is a must see show, not only for fans of Aslan, but for anybody that loves live music and to witness a living Irish music legend at the top of his game.

Tickets on sale now from An Tain tel 0429332332 and online www.antain.ie