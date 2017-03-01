Having trouble sleeping? This show could be for you

Are you always tired, but find yourself awake all night? Can you exist on hardly any sleep? Is your child having sleeping problems that you just can’t seem to solve? Is your partner’s chronic snoring keeping you awake all night… every night? Are you a shift-worker who struggles to catch up on sleep? Or would you like to take part in a fascinating sleep experiment?

“Awake – The Science of Sleep” is a new documentary for RTÉ One, which takes a snapshot of our sleeping patterns as a nation. From new parents to shift workers – we want to represent all of the issues people have with their sleep.

If you think you have an undiagnosed problem or want help from Irelands top sleep experts please get in touch!

If you would like to participate in this series, please email sleep@animotv.ie with your name and contact details for more information.