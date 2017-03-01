Fitzer welcomes 150 new Louth jobs

Fine Gael TD for Louth, Peter Fitzpatrick, has warmly welcomed this morning’s announcement of 150 jobs in Drogheda by MTI Global Services, a global tech solutions provider.

“This is more excellent jobs news for County Louth. This comes on foot of several recent jobs announcements in the county. The CEO of MTI, Chris Remy, stressed that it was due to our talented technology savvy workforce, attractive business environment, and our membership in the European Union that brought these jobs to Louth.

“Fine Gael is striving to ensure that companies like MTI Global Services get the infrastructure and resources they need, which will in turn create jobs and prosperity.

“We want to help create 200,000 new jobs by 2020 so that more people and families can have the security of a pay packet. The current unemployment rate is 6.8%, we want to drive that down even further."