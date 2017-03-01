Local firm named one of Ireland's best workplaces

Radio Systems PetSafe Europe Ltd, has been recognised as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland 2017 by Great Place to Work® Ireland, ranking 2nd.

Almost all (97 per cent) RSPEL employees consider the company an excellent employer. During the policy assessment and audits, the company achieved a score of 93 per cent when culture, trust and employee experience were measured, significantly exceeding 70 per cent, the minimum to achieve certification.

Specialising in innovative companion pet and sport and hunting products, RSPEL offers comprehensive pet training, health and wellness, waste management and play product solutions through its leading PetSafe Brand, and superior training and tracking products for professional trainers and hunters via its global SportDOG® Brand.

Since it opened its Dundalk office in 2012 with 20 employees, business has grown by 14 per cent and the team has increased by 55 per cent to 31 staff. In January 2016 RSPEL started a project to build even better working practices, setting out to improve the company’s organisation, policies and communication to help inspire and motivate its team. It set-up a six-strong taskforce, each representing an area of the business, to support and drive a range of beneficial projects such as ‘teammate engagement’ and ‘reducing environmental impact’.

With pets at the heart of its business, RSPEL is also passionate about employees’ pets and all staff are entitled to a number of pet perks. These include being allowed to bring dogs into the office, eight hours’ ‘paw-rental’ leave to help new pets settle and three days’ paid pet bereavement leave. RSPEL also helps to cover the cost of pet care, including microchipping, insurance and health check-ups.

David Verdon, General Manager at RSPEL said: “Great Place to Work is the largest most prestigious organisation of its kind and for our workplace to have been publicly recognised by them for the first time is a great achievement. Every member of our team had a part to play in making this award possible and we are proud of them for their continued dedication and passion for the business and our customers. Over the coming months we will continue our mission to become one of the best places to work in Europe.”

According to Great Place to Work Ireland, employees at Ireland’s Best Workplaces report a significantly greater sense of job security than those in peer organisations. Companies with a focus on culture are rewarded with a workforce that is engaged, focused on the task at hand, and empowered to do their best work.

John Ryan, CEO of Great Place to Work Ireland said: “While money was the currency of success in the past, trust is the currency of success now and into the future; we are increasingly living in a world of interdependencies where we need to be sure who we can rely on. The listed organisations this year have separated themselves from their peers by leveraging the power of trust to the benefit of all their stakeholders, and that is why I want to extend my congratulations to one and all on a wonderful achievement.”

The Best Workplace accolade was presented to the RSPEL team at the Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces in Ireland awards in Dublin on 22nd February 2017.