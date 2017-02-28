Carlingford Tidy Towns tops for waste prevention

CARLINGFORD tidy towns are taking on the challenge of #waste prevention on a big scale having purchased reusable 'Green Goblets' for use at the Carlingford half marathon and 10km an event that normally uses 4000 disposable cups with 1300 participants.

The group are now seeking volunteers to help man their busy water station.

The group have purchased the cups thanks to a donation, and funding from Louth County Council. A LCC spokesperson said,

“With the welcome proliferation of sporting events around the county, we are delighted to partner Carlingford Tidy Towns, with their initiative to reduce the number of disposable plastic cups used at such events. The Carlingford Half Marathon is the ideal place to pilot such an initiative. Almost 4000 reusable cups will be distributed at the main water station at their event on 4th March, thus significantly reducing the amount of waste disposed of on the day. It is thanks to the organisers of this event, ‘26extreme’ that this is possible and we acknowledge their support in trialling this project.

Not only will this be an interesting initiative on 4th March, but these cups can then be reused at other events thus having an ongoing and positive effect.”

They will be manning the Greenore/Dundalk Rd T junction water station, the biggest station of the event and here 3240 reusable cups will replace disposables. Let’s hope this might be the start of waste prevention for larger sporting events.

“From 10am-12.30 volunteers needed to give out water in cups, assist at refill stations and collection of cups. (Greenore/Dundalk rd T junction) From 12.00pm-2pm we need help washing the cups so they can be reused in other sporting/community events locally. Location for cup washing is the kitchen in The Foye centre, Dundalk rd, Carlingford. Water station volunteers for adults only as on main road. You can volunteer or either or both sessions.

We are also encouraging runners to bring their own water bottle and refill to further reduce waste. #refillnotlandfill. If you can help please phone to confirm your attendance so we know we have enough people- Contact Joanne on 0429373686”.

“Thank you to 26extreme and St Brigid's School Dundalk for being so willing to make this event even greener. 26 extreme already use large containers of tap water at this event (preventing unecessary waste from water bottles). And runners are asked to drop cups in the drop zone to make the clean up easier.

Their policy is #leavenotrace. The eastern waste region, zerowasteIreland and the conscious cup campaign Facebook groups have been very supportive. The event raises funds for this school”.