BREAKING: Dundalk gardai mount major drugs operation

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled substances in the Louth Division an operation was mounted this morning from Dundalk Garda Station.

Today’s operation is the latest phase of an investigation that commenced in December 2016 targeting individuals involved the sale and supply of drugs in the Dundalk area.

Local Garda and Detective Units along with the Regional Support Unit and members of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau are involved in this investigation.

More as we get it.