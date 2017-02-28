Dundalk to host exposé on 'The Right to Basic Income'

Anne Ryan and Tony Weekes are activists with Basic Income Ireland and will address the DKIT Environmental Society tomorrow (Wednesday) on the right to basic income.

Basic income is a payment from the state to every resident on an individual basis, without any means test or work requirement.

The group describes it as "a guaranteed source of income for every Irish citizen to allow them to live a life with dignity."

The talk will take place on the campus' Whitaker Theatre and will run for 6pm to 8pm.