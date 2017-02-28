Delegation from German Bundestag visit Dundalk to get to grips with Brexit

The Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD accompanied a parliamentary delegation from Germany to County Hall, Dundalk, for a meeting with members of Louth County Council and Newry Mourne and Down District Council on Friday.

The meeting was to discuss the impact of Brexit on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two Councils.

The MOU aims to further cross-border cooperation on issues like tourism and recreation programmes, sustainable economic growth and job creation; emergency planning and shared resources.

The German delegation was led by Professor Dr. Norbert Lammert, Speaker of the Bundestag, and also includes two Members of the Bundestag: Mr. Michael Grosse-Broemer and Ms. Britta Habelmann.

Friday's meeting has been facilitated by East Border Region, who are leading on the Brexit Border Corridor Study on behalf of the Border Local Authorities north and south. The East Border Region is chaired by Councillor Sharon Keogh from Meath County Council.

Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD, said, “It was a great pleasure to welcome this delegation to Ireland and to Leinster House this week. Of particular significance is our trip to Dundalk to meet with Louth County Council and Newry Mourne and Down District Council to discuss Brexit and its impact on border communities. We very much appreciate the cooperation of East Border Region in facilitating our meeting.”

“Trade between North and South and Britain and Ireland must be protected and our meeting with Council representatives tomorrow will be an informative one for our German colleagues. Louth County Council and Newry Mourne and Down District Council are a great example of the type of cooperation that must be encouraged and nurtured as we and our European colleagues deal with the changes Brexit will bring.”