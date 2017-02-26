Man dies in road crash north of Dundalk

A man has died in a single vehicle crash outside Dundalk this morning.

The man in his 20's died following the crash near Ballybinaby shortly before 2.30am this morning.

The occupant of the car, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Louth County Hospital.

The road between Hackballcsross and Sheelagh will be closed for most of the day to allow for a technical examination of the scene.

Local traffic diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Dundalk Garda Station 042-9388400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.