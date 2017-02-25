Dundalk Rotary Club charity breakfast at Crowne Plaza

The annual Rotary Club Shrove Tuesday charity breakfast is set to take place on the 28th of February, 2017.

The event starts at 7.30 am and ends at 10.30 am.

The cost of the event is €25.

With this you get a morning paper, orange juice, pancaskes, a full Irish Breakfast, your choice of tea or coffee.

Tickets are available from any Rotary Clubmember, but you can just come along and pay at the door.

The proceeds will go towards the Christmas Food Parcels in Dundalk, Dunalk Social Services, SOSAD, The Birches, Samaritans, Marie Goretti Foundation, Lourdes Invalid Fund and the Parents Accomodation Unit in the Crumlin Children's Hospital, among others.

This is the 17th year of the charity breakfast, and all contributions go direct to charity.

None of the people organising it get paid, be it a bonus or commission.

Shrove Tuesday is the last day before lent, a time of abstainance.

The pancakes contain eggs, butter and caster sugar which is usually forbidden under lent. There will also be competitions on the day.