Make-A-Wish helped four Louth youngsters in 2016

80 local volunteers are needed in Louth on Wish Day, which takes place on Friday, March 31st to celebrate and support the work of Make-A-Wish Ireland.

The call for volunteers is to support Make-A-Wish Ireland’s flagship fundraising day.

Volunteers are simply asked to give a few hours of their time to sell wristbands and badges for €2 each in their local area.

Make-A-Wish is funded entirely through donations and fundraising.

To support the ongoing happiness they give to children and their families from Louth and throughout Ireland, Make-A-Wish needs the help of volunteers in Louth to continue their important work.

“Last year in Louth we were able to make memories for 8 brave local children and their families.

“The value of these memories is truly immeasurable. Make-A-Wish offers positivity in an extremely dark and anxious time. Every child deserves that.

“We are approaching our 2,000th wish for Irish kids which would not be possible without our volunteers.

“All we are asking is a few hours from the people of Louth on Friday 31st March to sell some of our wish bands and badges, which cost €2 each, with 100 per cent of proceeds to Make-A-Wish.

“Wishes make memories that last many lifetimes, but we cannot make them without our volunteers.”

Wish Day will take place across Ireland on 31st March and Make-A-Wish volunteers will be located throughout Louth.

To sign up to volunteer visit www.makeawish.ie or contact Daragh on (01) 2052011 / volunteer@makeawish.ie

Wish Day began in 2013 and the event has grown from strength to strength with thanks to the support of Make-A-Wish volunteers and the general public.

Last year’s event raised over €80,000 and this year Make-A-Wish are hoping to raise over €100,000 to help them reach their target of 210 wishes in 2017.

In order to achieve this, they need at least 1,500 volunteers nationwide.

Since its inception in 1992, Make-A-Wish® in Ireland has granted wishes for over 1,900 children and realised their greatest wish and experienced the hope, strength and joy each wish provides.

In all possible cases Make-A-Wish grants the child's first wish ensuring that all immediate family members participate. In doing so it provides long-lasting and happy memories for those relatives, whatever the future may hold.

To continue with its work and succeed in its aims, Make-A-Wish rely overwhelmingly on the kindness of the general public as they receive no government funding.