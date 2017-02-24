Parade and Family Fun Zone set to attract thousands into Dundalk Town Centre



The entire Dundalk community is the focus for this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations with TEAM Dundalk the theme for this year’s March 17th festivities in the Town Centre.

Parade Sponsors, Organisers and associated groupings joined with this year’s Grand Marshall, Paralympic medallist Eve McCrystal in the An Táin Arts Centre tonight (Thursday) to celebrate the unveiling of the 2017 theme and programme of events.



The 2017 St Patrick’s Day Parade is once again fortunate to have a main sponsor in Fyffes alongside Dundalk Credit Union, Longwalk Shopping Centre, Louth County Council and Pelican Promotions. The event is also supported by Dundalk Chamber of Commerce.



Speaking at the launch Parade Chairperson, David Minto spoke of the vital importance of these sponsors in ensuring the Parade goes ahead each year. ‘Without sponsorship, the Parade would not happen. If we didn’t get the necessary cash then we wouldn’t be able to do this.”



2017 Grand Marshall Eve McCrystal, who attended the Parade launch with her family spoke of her honour at being asked to accept the prestigious role. “It is great to be acknowledged by my home town and I thank you so much for asking me – I am really honoured.”



Cllr Mark Dearey, Chairperson of Dundalk Municipal District Committee congratulated everyone responsible in putting together a St Patrick’s Day Parade for Dundalk.

“I congratulate you all on this St Patrick’s Day Parade. It is a huge task.”



Emma Hunt Duffy, Sales & Marketing Manger, Fyffes said that she was delighted to be representing the company as the main sponsors of the Parade for the second year running.

“It is great to be involved given our roots in this town. We are looking forward to March 17th”.



Dundalk Credit Union’s Stewart Agnew also spoke of the importance of the Parade in the Dundalk community and spoke of its importance to the community as an event for Dundalk people of all ages.

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce President, Michael Gaynor, thanked those who had resurrected the St Patrick's Day Parade in Dundalk to make it one of the biggest of it's kind outside the country's major cities.



This year’s Dundalk St Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 1pm from the Carroll Village Car Park and will travel through the main thoroughfare via Church St, Clanbrassil St, Crowe St, Francis St and Park St.



There has been a huge interest from groups and businesses in the Parade with all participants being asked to focus on the TEAMDundalk theme inspired by Together Everyone Achieves More.



This year, will also see four bands have the opportunity to join in the Parade and showcase their music. The closing date for bands to apply is Friday, March 3rd.



Following the Parade, the Family Fun Zone will be open around the Market Square with music, food stalls and kids fun rides all open into the evening. The Fun Zone has become a favourite with families in recent years, with Mandy Fee of Fun Zone organisers and Parade Sponsors, Pelican Promotions explaining “It’s fantastic for local families but it’s not just Dundalk people flocking to the amusements. Last year we had a significant number of visitors from neighbouring counties all travelling to Dundalk for the Family Fun Zone’

Wristbands for the Fun Zone will be available priced €6 from a number of locations on the day.



For Parade entry details, and the band showcase opportunity, contact Kim or Chloe in Dundalk Chamber of Commerce at 042 9336343 or certs@dundalk.ie.

For Parade updates etc follow St Patrick’s Day Parade Dundalk on Facebook or @stpatricksdd on Twitter.