UPDATE: That heap of rubbish left at the railway underpass? It's been set on fire

Yesterday the Dundalk Democrat reported how a popular Dundalk walkway has become the target of vile litter bugs, in the latest in an epidemic of fly tipping and dumping to hit the town.

A photo - which was posted to Facebook by a concerned local - has been taken of a heap of rubbish that has been left under the railway underpass between the Ecco Road and the back of the Ice House Hill park area. Shameless dumpers had left a filthy mattress and a sofa that has been completely torn apart sitting on the railway underpass which has come to be known locally as the 'China Bridge'.

As the below picture shows, that heap of rubbish has now been set on fire.