Dundalk tech company merger to create jobs

Computer repair company Image IT, which operates out of Stapleton Court in Dundalk, has merged with leading Web Design and E-commerce company Innov8t to create a one stop shop for the IT needs of small and medium sized businesses.

Peter Durnin, managing director of Image IT, today said: “this is the second time in three years we have expanded services and increased staff.”

“SMEs have the same IT and Online requirements as larger companies without the necessary budgets or personnel. With a combined customer base of over 500 clients, this merger will enable SMEs to deploy the latest technology most suited to their business.”

Established more than 20 years ago in Drogheda, Image IT provides tailored technical support to clients primarily based in the North East and North County Dublin.

“We have specialised in helping SMEs to ensure they can concentrate on making their business work. We are at the coalface of emerging technology and our enhanced team means our clients have the benefit of that knowledge.”

“We excel at website design and hosting, data backup and creating the e-commerce space for businesses to safely trade online,” said Richard Taaffe founder of Innov8t.

“Merging with Image IT now allows clients access a full compliment of technical supports as well as our continued expertise in website design and related support. We now have 12 people employed and we are optimistic about growing that figure in the near future,” he added.