Storm Doris damages iconic Dundalk town centre building

Storm Doris has caused considerable damage to the roof of The Elgee Building on the Market Square in Dundalk this morning.

The emergency services have just arrived on the scene and the area has been cordoned off with traffic diversions in place.

The Elgee Building comprises retail, office and commercial spaces located in the very centre of Dundalk over looking the Market square.

Caution is advised in the area.

High winds and gusts lashed Dundalk early this morning with reports of fallen trees and hazardous road conditions locally.