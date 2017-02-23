WARNING: Storm Doris lashes Dundalk

High winds and gusts are continuing to lash Dundalk early this morning with reports of fallen trees and hazardous road conditions locally.

Almost 1700 ESB customers are without power at present due to a fault, according to ESB Networks, the area affected is described as The Marshes. Power is hoped to be restored by 10.45am this morning.

The traffic lights at the Xerox Junction in town are reportedly out, so caution is advised.

8am is expected to be the peak for Storm Doris as it passes over Dundalk.

Local weather expert Louth Weather, stated this morning that damage can be expected.

"This storm will be relatively short lived, but will still pack quite a punch.

"As we have had no storms all winter, there's more likelihood of damage being caused. Weak branches (or even trees) which have hung on will be easily blown down."

Stay safe.