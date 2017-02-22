Students from St Vincent's School Dundalk land spot in national final

Five St. Vincent's students Aine McDonnell, Katie Quinn, Emma Gartlan, Aisling Gamble and Lucy Reidy are currently through to the finals of The Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition to be held in Croke Park in March.

The aim of the competition is to promote The Irish Angus Beef breed and the girls are in with a chance of winning five beef calves to help rear over the next two years. This is an amazing opportunity and the girls are loving finding out about agriculture, the beef industry and the Irish Angus beef breed.

Teacher Sarah Hunt explained, 'So far the girls have been promoting the bread via social media and can be found on Facebook and Instagram by looking up "Taste of Angus". Here followers are being informed about the amazing meat quality that the Angus breed offers. It has great health benefits such as being low in fat and high in omega 3.

The Angus beef also offers a more succulent and tender cut, a quality looked for by many consumers'.

Recently the girls have been busy by visiting a local farmer, Mr. Andy Boylan; in nearby Co. Monaghan who rears Certified Irish Angus beef.

Here they were able to see some Irish Angus cattle and learn about how the beef cattle are reared before it comes to the supermarket shevles.

They throughly enjoyed this experience as many of the girls had never been to farm. Another great experience for the students.

Also the girls have been working with Tesco Extra Dundalk and one of the managers Mr. David D'arcy. Tesco Ireland is a massive retailer of Certified Irish Angus beef. Their fresh meat counter is all Certified Irish Angus as well as many of the packet meat. Recently the students were allowed to visit Tesco Extra Dundalk to conduct some surveys of consumers. They are hoping to use their findings to help promote the Irish Angus Beef bread further within the store.

Sarah went on to say, 'Keep an eye out on the girls Facebook and Instagram pages "Taste of Angus" for more information and in your local Tesco Extra Dundalk to see the girls in action. We wish them best of luck with the rest of the competition'.