Coffee Morning in aid of Rape Crisis North East in Dundalk

Due to the wonderful support Rape Crisis North East (RCNE) received last year and the huge response from all its sponsors and many friends RCNE is once again hosting its Coffee Morning in the Oriel Centre, The Dundalk Gaol, Carrick Road, Dundalk and invites you to come along, enjoy quality time with your friends while helping to create awareness of our valued services here at Rape Crisis North East, surrounded by the ambience of this treasure local historical venue.

This event takes place on Tuesday February 28th from 10:00 am to 1pm and also includes a historical tour of the Old Goal which was very welcomed by all at last year’s event. Admission is free, donations are most welcome and there are many wonderful prizes on offer in our raffle.

“Your continued support of our service and your attendance to our Coffee Morning Event, proceeds from which, help provide a much needed counselling and support service to their increased number of Women, Men and Adolescents attending the services here at the Rape Crisis North East.”

Should you require any further information please do not hesitate to contact us at 042 9339491, email info@rcne.ie or you can check our website www.rcne.ie

"We look forward to welcoming you on Tuesday 28th February, and thank you again for supporting our services here at Rape Crisis North East which is very much appreciated."