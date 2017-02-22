VIDEO: Ghost story set in 19th century Dundalk Workhouse will leave you rattled

Memories of the Great Famine of the mid 19th century in Ireland still reverberate around the world but very little is really known about ordinary day to day events of that time.

This is a true ghost story - told by Anthony O'Hagan - taken from the minute books of the Dundalk Workhouse from the year 1847. Although it has been dramatised for the retelling nothing has been changed.

Most of the photo clips in the film have been taken from actual accounts in newspapers of the period. Much of it has not been seen for many years.