REVEALED: The latest area to be hit by Dundalk's fly-tipping epidemic

A popular Dundalk walkway has become the target of vile litter bugs, in what is the latest in an epidemic of fly tipping and dumping to hit the town.

A photo - which was posted to Facebook by a concerned local - has been taken of a heap of rubbish that has been left under the railway underpass between the Ecco Road and the back of the Ice House Hill park area. Shameless dumpers have left a filthy mattress and a sofa that has been completely torn apart sitting on the railway underpass known locally as the 'China Bridge'.

It is the latest in a spate of fly tipping, which saw Glenmuir Park in Muirhevnamor also being hit repeatedly in recent weeks.