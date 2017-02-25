Was born in New York but lived in Ravensdale

The sudden death of Jim McDermott caused much sadness in the Ratoath community where he lived, and throughout Ravensdale and Dundalk.

Aged just 46, Jim passed away on January 8 last. He leaves a wife, Rosalind (nee O’Reilly) and three daughters, among other relatives and friends.

Born in New York to Frank and Betty McDermott, he grew up in Ravensdale.

His father was very well-known in Louth GAA circles, and for many years ran a shop in Lisdoo, at the corner of the Newry Road and Armagh Road.

In Ravensdale, Jim’s family was close to that of the O’Reillys, who had moved to the area from Newry, and Jim and Rosalind had been together since the age of 15.

They later married, and had been living in Ratoath, Co. Meath, for the last 20 years with their daughters, Shauna, Caoimhe and Alannah.

The McDermott family interest in the GAA rubbed off on Jim, and he became very much involved with the local Ratoath club.

The three girls all played camogie, and Jim was one of the most successful coaches in the club, guiding teams to three All-Ireland Feile titles.

Ratoath GAA are holding a memorial night for their former colleague at a later date.

He also coached Meath at county-level, though he never really called himself a Royal County supporter, and always retained a keen interest in how Clan Na Gael GFC in Dundalk and Louth were getting on.

Jim worked as Information Communications and Technology manager with the Irish Medical Council.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalind, daughters, Shauna, Caoimhe and Alannah, sisters, Marie Noonan (Dundalk) and Anne Noonan (Cleveland, USA), brother, Frankie (California, USA), mother-in-law, Virginia, father-in-law, Eugene, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Betty.

After reposing at his home in Clonkeen, Ratoath, his remains were removed to the Holy Trinity Church, Ratoath, where funeral Mass was celebrated by parish priest Fr. Gerry Stuart, who gave a eulogy.

Readings were given by sister, Anne Noonan and sister-in-law, Andrea Jackson.

Prayers of the Faithful were led by Jim’s daughters, Shauna and Caoimhe, brothers-in-law, David O’Reilly and Garath O’Reilly and nephews, Mark Noonan and Conor Noonan.

Gifts symbolising Jim’s life, a Ratoath jersey and some hurls, were brought to the altar by his daughter, Alannah and Eoin O’Reilly.

Alannah and Eoin also participated in the Offertory Procession.

At the end of the Mass, brother, Frankie read a poem.

Afterwards, Jim was buried in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Dundalk, with his parents, Frank and Betty.

The Month’s Mind Mass in St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Dundalk, on Sunday, February 19.