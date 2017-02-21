HOUSING CRISIS: Local Councillors launch campaign to identify vacant properties

With the housing crisis in County Louth at critical point Sinn Féin have launched a new campaign targeting vacant and abandoned homes and are asking the public to get involved.

Dundalk Councillor Kevin Meenan said “There are over 1,100 families on the housing list in the Dundalk area alone as at the end of December with another 704 on the transfer list. It is heart breaking to have vacant or abandoned properties lying idle while there are families in need of a home.”

Ardee Councillor Pearse McGeough who is spearheading the campaign in Mid-Louth said there were a further 537 families on the housing list in his area with a further 94 on the transfer list.

Pearse McGeough said “What we are asking the public to do is if you know of a vacant/abandoned property in your area or community, please let us know and we can pass the information onto the relevant department in Louth County Council. The Council can attempt to take possession of the property through a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) and hopefully it will become a home for one of these families.”

Cllr Meenan added: “The area will also benefit as vacant/abandoned properties can detract from a community. They can give a ‘run-down’ look to an area and attract vermin or anti-social elements.”

If you know of a vacant/abandoned property in your area please email the full address to:

LouthVacantProperties@gmail.com