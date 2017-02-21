New bridal shop to open in Carrickmarcross

A new bridal shop is to open in Carrickmacross.

Zadika Bridal will be having an open evening on Thursday 2nd March from 5.30 to 8.30 for anyone who would like to come in and have a look.

Owner Zita Kelly told the Democrat; “There will be refreshments for everyone who attends and special offers to celebrate.

“Anyone who attends on the evening and books a bridal appointment will receive a €100 voucher to be used on their dream wedding dress in store.

“The shop is located on the 1st Floor of Market Square Shopping Centre in Carrickmacross. It opened on 28th January.

“The shop is a modern and airy space with luxurious spacious fitting rooms where brides and their bridal party's can have a totally private appointment when picking out the perfect dress.

“With stunning dresses from designers Paloma Blanca, Enzoani, White One by Pronovias, a beautiful plus size collection from Callista Bridal and a modern sophisticated bridesmaid range from Hayley Paige you will be spoiled for choice no matter what your style or budget.

“ I have years of experience in the industry including several years working in and managing another bridal shop before deciding to go out on my own.

“My background is in fashion with a BA Hons in Fashion Design and Production. I have worked in wardrobe for film and TV, as a stylist for TV and print media and have had a wedding blog on HELLO! magazine for over 2 years.

“All of this along with my background in retail means that you are in excellent hands. Customer service is my priority and I love to see a girl glow from the inside out in her perfect dress for her special day.”

Follow @zadikabridal on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter. Call 0858269222 or 0429673719 for appointments and enquiries