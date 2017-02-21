Dundalk Youthreach into Junk Kouture regional final

On yer bike! This trend setting outfit from Dundalk Youthreach certainly has the edge when it comes to catwalk glamour.

Who would believe that it is made from the inner tubes of bicycle tyres which have been cut into varying oval shapes for the bodice while the skirt is also made from tubes that have been cut down the centre to create the dramatic full skirt.

The shoes are made from the valves of the inner tubes while the elaborately glamorous headpiece is made from recycled wire and bicycle spokes. Philip Treacey – be afraid – be very afraid of this ensemble representing Dundalk Tidy Towns.

The students involved were Rachael Winters (model), Shauna Winters and Sadhbh Cronin and they need your votes to claim the regional title and go forward to the national finals.

The voting process finishes on Friday Feburary 24th, to vote for Dundalk Youthreach click on the link below:

http://jkireland2017.wnthis.com/KsDNJb/mb5bV?w=56543996&e=149924276