CRIME: Valentines group 'dine and dash' in Dundalk

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating after a group of five people left a Chinese restaurant in Dundalk without paying on Valentines night.

The group made up of two men and three women ordered and ate meal at the Adelhi Jade on the Demesne on February 14th.

They didn't pay and made off in what is described as a blue van.

If you know anything about this Valentine's Day 'Dine and Dash', please call Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 938 8400.