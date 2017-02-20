Louth County Council launch new look website

Louth County Council has today officially launched its new website and corporate livery at the February meeting of the Council.

Decked out in the Council’s new grey, white and gold colour palette, the new website offers a visually appealing and easy-to-use experience for the people of Louth.

With a clean and modern design, the new site is mobile-friendly and provides an optimal viewing experience by automatically scaling to the size of the device being used - be that desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile phone. Easy to navigate, the new site provides swift access to information on the services provided by the council. These include planning, housing, the dog pound, the library, information on councillors and council meetings, as well as sports and recreation.

Users can also securely make a number of payments through www.louthcoco.ie, such as housing payments, parking fines, dog licences and fire charges. Access to e-books and audiobooks is also provided and constituents can check their voting status by accessing the electoral register via the site.

Launching the new website, Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin said: “At Louth County Council we pride ourselves on our customer service and we also realise the value of good online facilities in providing a modern service. This new website is a combination of these philosophies.

“Our new site is accessible, well-designed, simple to navigate and available in both English and Irish. In designing it, we took on board how people used our old site. We looked at the most visited pages, and gave them priority on the new homepage – and that is why planning, the dog pound, the library, motor tax, housing and communities are centre stage.



“We’re confident that the new site, along with our very popular Twitter feed @louthcoco, will help to keep the public informed of events, activities and initiatives in which the Council is involved. We will review the site on a regular basis to ensure it remains the best possible resource for the people of Louth.’’